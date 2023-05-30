Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, MS stock has gone up by 2.02%, with a monthly decline of -7.05% and a quarterly plunge of -13.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Morgan Stanley The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.03% for MS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Morgan Stanley (MS) is $97.26, which is $13.19 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.31B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MS on May 30, 2023 was 7.54M shares.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.08 in comparison to its previous close of 83.00, however, the company has experienced a 2.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/25/23 that Nvidia’s market capitalization gain on Thursday is bigger than all of Disney, Netflix, Boeing or Nike

MS Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.62. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from AKRAM RAJA, who sale 7,320 shares at the price of $82.95 back on May 15. After this action, AKRAM RAJA now owns 96,484 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $607,198 using the latest closing price.

GLOCER THOMAS H, the Director of Morgan Stanley, sale 4,535 shares at $87.11 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that GLOCER THOMAS H is holding 98,110 shares at $395,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Morgan Stanley (MS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.