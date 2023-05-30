Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MNPR is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MNPR is $8.10, which is $6.81 above the current price. The public float for MNPR is 4.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNPR on May 30, 2023 was 30.40K shares.

MNPR) stock’s latest price update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR)’s stock price has soared by 40.65 in relation to previous closing price of 0.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 43.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MNPR’s Market Performance

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) has experienced a 43.17% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.66% rise in the past month, and a -58.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.82% for MNPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.19% for MNPR’s stock, with a -41.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MNPR Trading at -4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNPR rose by +30.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9405. In addition, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. saw -45.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNPR starting from Cittadine Andrew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.15 back on Nov 15. After this action, Cittadine Andrew now owns 24,238 shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc., valued at $31,500 using the latest closing price.

Cittadine Andrew, the Chief Operating Officer of Monopar Therapeutics Inc., purchase 6,053 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Cittadine Andrew is holding 14,238 shares at $18,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNPR

Equity return is now at value -91.10, with -74.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.