Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) has dropped by -7.24 compared to previous close of 0.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MBRX is 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MBRX is $8.67, which is $8.09 above the current price. The public float for MBRX is 27.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MBRX on May 30, 2023 was 259.67K shares.

MBRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) has seen a -7.75% decrease in the past week, with a -15.76% drop in the past month, and a -52.74% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.29% for MBRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.92% for MBRX’s stock, with a -48.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MBRX Trading at -29.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares sank -22.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBRX fell by -7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6969. In addition, Moleculin Biotech Inc. saw -45.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBRX starting from KLEMP WALTER V, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Nov 25. After this action, KLEMP WALTER V now owns 409,890 shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc., valued at $57,632 using the latest closing price.

KLEMP WALTER V, the CEO and President of Moleculin Biotech Inc., purchase 22,500 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that KLEMP WALTER V is holding 364,890 shares at $25,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBRX

Equity return is now at value -54.00, with -48.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.