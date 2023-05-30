Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) has jumped by 12.33 compared to previous close of 24.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) Right Now?

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is $34.33, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for MOD is 50.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOD on May 30, 2023 was 361.44K shares.

MOD’s Market Performance

MOD’s stock has seen a 29.14% increase for the week, with a 31.88% rise in the past month and a 13.49% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for Modine Manufacturing Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.54% for MOD’s stock, with a 38.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MOD Trading at 28.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +31.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD rose by +29.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.18. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Company saw 38.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from Agen Brian Jon, who sale 3,248 shares at the price of $22.37 back on Mar 30. After this action, Agen Brian Jon now owns 110,329 shares of Modine Manufacturing Company, valued at $72,668 using the latest closing price.

Lucareli Michael B, the EVP, CFO of Modine Manufacturing Company, sale 13,379 shares at $25.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Lucareli Michael B is holding 293,287 shares at $335,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+17.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Company stands at +6.66. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.