Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) Stock Faces 35.83% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) has seen a 27.78% increase in the past week, with a -9.84% drop in the past month, and a -32.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.53% for UTRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.34% for UTRS’s stock, with a -55.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) by analysts is $1.00, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for UTRS is 52.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of UTRS was 2.20M shares.

UTRS) stock’s latest price update

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.87 in comparison to its previous close of 0.25, however, the company has experienced a 27.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UTRS Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.83%, as shares sank -5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTRS rose by +27.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2263. In addition, Minerva Surgical Inc. saw 2.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTRS starting from NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, who purchase 24,437,927 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Feb 09. After this action, NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L now owns 34,437,052 shares of Minerva Surgical Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.52 for the present operating margin

+37.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Minerva Surgical Inc. stands at -67.83. Equity return is now at value -133.30, with -41.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.