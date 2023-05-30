mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) by analysts is $2.20, The public float for MCLD is 15.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of MCLD was 651.21K shares.

MCLD) stock’s latest price update

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD)’s stock price has dropped by -24.27 in relation to previous closing price of 0.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 45.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MCLD’s Market Performance

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) has seen a 45.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 79.11% gain in the past month and a -44.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.30% for MCLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.75% for MCLD’s stock, with a -49.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MCLD Trading at 23.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.63%, as shares surge +81.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCLD rose by +45.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3711. In addition, mCloud Technologies Corp. saw -39.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MCLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-151.39 for the present operating margin

-64.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for mCloud Technologies Corp. stands at -173.18. The total capital return value is set at -82.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -208.48. Equity return is now at value 300.60, with -56.30 for asset returns.

Based on mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD), the company’s capital structure generated 5,052.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.06. Total debt to assets is 55.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.