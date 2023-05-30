Make Informed Decisions with Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) Stock Updates

In the past week, CIG stock has gone down by -1.25%, with a monthly decline of -3.66% and a quarterly surge of 21.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.23% for CIG’s stock, with a 11.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) is above average at 6.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) is $2.14, which is $0.07 above the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.76B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIG on May 30, 2023 was 3.78M shares.

CIG) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG)’s stock price has increased by 0.85 compared to its previous closing price of 2.35. However, the company has seen a -1.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CIG Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 18.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.16 for the present operating margin

+19.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.87. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.