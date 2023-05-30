Make Informed Decisions with BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Stock Updates

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has gone up by 6.33% for the week, with a -16.67% drop in the past month and a -25.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.18% for BBAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.06% for BBAI’s stock, with a 19.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

The average price predicted for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) by analysts is $5.00, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for BBAI is 24.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.49% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of BBAI was 9.07M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BBAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) has dropped by -2.08 compared to previous close of 2.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BBAI Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares sank -18.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI rose by +6.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. saw 248.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, who sale 960,012 shares at the price of $2.45 back on May 25. After this action, BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC now owns 103,797,960 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., valued at $2,352,029 using the latest closing price.

BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., sale 339,060 shares at $2.41 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that BBAI Ultimate Holdings, LLC is holding 104,757,972 shares at $817,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53. Equity return is now at value 547.90, with -61.20 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.