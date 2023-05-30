Lilium N.V. (LILM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LILM is $3.50, which is $2.2 above the current price. The public float for LILM is 136.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LILM on May 30, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

LILM) stock’s latest price update

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM)’s stock price has decreased by -4.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. However, the company has seen a -9.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

LILM’s Market Performance

Lilium N.V. (LILM) has experienced a -9.49% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 149.98% rise in the past month, and a 3.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.66% for LILM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.65% for LILM’s stock, with a -24.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LILM Trading at 43.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares surge +171.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM fell by -10.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9817. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw -7.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lilium N.V. (LILM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.