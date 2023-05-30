Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LWLG is 2.19.

The public float for LWLG is 112.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LWLG on May 30, 2023 was 635.83K shares.

LWLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) has jumped by 13.45 compared to previous close of 5.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LWLG’s Market Performance

LWLG’s stock has risen by 22.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 46.48% and a quarterly rise of 12.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.12% for Lightwave Logic Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.54% for LWLG’s stock, with a -4.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LWLG Trading at 31.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LWLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.01%, as shares surge +38.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LWLG rose by +22.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, Lightwave Logic Inc. saw 44.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LWLG starting from Marcelli James S., who sale 57,000 shares at the price of $4.57 back on May 15. After this action, Marcelli James S. now owns 289,740 shares of Lightwave Logic Inc., valued at $260,262 using the latest closing price.

LEONBERGER FREDERICK J, the Director of Lightwave Logic Inc., sale 31,000 shares at $7.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that LEONBERGER FREDERICK J is holding 5,182 shares at $219,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LWLG

The total capital return value is set at -63.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.67.

Based on Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.