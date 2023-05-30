LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LITB is 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LITB is $3.00, The public float for LITB is 101.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LITB on May 30, 2023 was 63.79K shares.

LITB) stock’s latest price update

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LITB)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.99 in comparison to its previous close of 1.43, however, the company has experienced a 16.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LITB’s Market Performance

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) has experienced a 16.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.72% rise in the past month, and a 13.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.51% for LITB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.05% for LITB’s stock, with a 12.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LITB Trading at -2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.02%, as shares surge +5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITB rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2695. In addition, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. saw 8.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.87 for the present operating margin

+54.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stands at -11.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.