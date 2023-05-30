Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.82 in comparison to its previous close of 0.76, however, the company has experienced a 5.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is $2.50, which is $1.81 above the current market price. The public float for LPTX is 82.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LPTX on May 30, 2023 was 805.15K shares.

LPTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has seen a 5.45% increase in the past week, with a 77.56% rise in the past month, and a 28.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.47% for LPTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.95% for LPTX’s stock, with a -1.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LPTX Trading at 64.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.11%, as shares surge +75.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5341. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw 52.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

Equity return is now at value -143.10, with -97.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.