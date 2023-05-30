Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Shares Plummet Below...

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -9.82 in comparison to its previous close of 0.76, however, the company has experienced a 5.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is $2.50, which is $1.81 above the current market price. The public float for LPTX is 82.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LPTX on May 30, 2023 was 805.15K shares.

LPTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has seen a 5.45% increase in the past week, with a 77.56% rise in the past month, and a 28.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.47% for LPTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.95% for LPTX’s stock, with a -1.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LPTX Trading at 64.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.11%, as shares surge +75.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTX rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5341. In addition, Leap Therapeutics Inc. saw 52.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTX

Equity return is now at value -143.10, with -97.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

