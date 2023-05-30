Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) has increased by 13.59 when compared to last closing price of 3.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is $40.66, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for KC is 104.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KC on May 30, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

KC’s Market Performance

The stock of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has seen a -9.37% decrease in the past week, with a -24.87% drop in the past month, and a 11.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.65% for KC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.85% for KC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.21% for the last 200 days.

KC Trading at -29.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares sank -23.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -9.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.82. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 12.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.52 for the present operating margin

+3.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -32.50. Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -15.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.