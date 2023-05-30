Kinder Morgan Inc.’s (KMI) Stock: A -2.79% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, KMI stock has gone down by -1.88%, with a monthly decline of -6.41% and a quarterly plunge of -6.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.69% for Kinder Morgan Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.79% for KMI’s stock, with a -8.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is above average at 14.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.

The public float for KMI is 1.96B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KMI on May 30, 2023 was 12.53M shares.

KMI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) has decreased by -0.06 when compared to last closing price of 16.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.88% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/23 that The 1% Stock-Buyback Tax Hasn’t Slowed Repurchases. A Proposed 4% Tax Might.

KMI Trading at -4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI fell by -1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.63. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc. saw -10.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from ASHLEY ANTHONY B, who sale 13,232 shares at the price of $18.14 back on Feb 15. After this action, ASHLEY ANTHONY B now owns 27,826 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc., valued at $240,030 using the latest closing price.

Schlosser John W, the V.P. (President, Terminals) of Kinder Morgan Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $18.44 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Schlosser John W is holding 19,719 shares at $27,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.