KeyCorp (KEY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KeyCorp (KEY) is $14.12, which is $5.54 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 931.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KEY on May 30, 2023 was 28.21M shares.

KEY) stock’s latest price update

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY)’s stock price has decreased by -2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 10.11. However, the company has seen a 0.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/19/23 that Bank Stocks Fall After Report Yellen Said More Mergers May Be Needed

KEY’s Market Performance

KeyCorp (KEY) has experienced a 0.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.68% drop in the past month, and a -45.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for KEY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.49% for KEY stock, with a simple moving average of -38.76% for the last 200 days.

KEY Trading at -10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares sank -12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, KeyCorp saw -43.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Paine Andrew J III, who purchase 75,000 shares at the price of $9.78 back on May 03. After this action, Paine Andrew J III now owns 335,414 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $733,500 using the latest closing price.

Hipple Richard J, the Director of KeyCorp, purchase 2,200 shares at $10.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Hipple Richard J is holding 68,374 shares at $23,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, KeyCorp (KEY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.