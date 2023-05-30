Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is $28.50, The public float for KVUE is 1.90B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KVUE on May 30, 2023 was 9.04M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KVUE) stock’s latest price update

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE)’s stock price has plunge by -3.50relation to previous closing price of 26.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/04/23 that Shares for J&J Spinoff Kenvue Jump in IPO

KVUE’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.57% for KVUE stock, with a simple moving average of -4.57% for the last 200 days.

KVUE Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.69% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVUE fell by -2.82%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Kenvue Inc. saw -5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVUE starting from ALLISON RICHARD E JR, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $26.26 back on May 11. After this action, ALLISON RICHARD E JR now owns 20,000 shares of Kenvue Inc., valued at $525,232 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.21 for the present operating margin

+55.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kenvue Inc. stands at +13.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.