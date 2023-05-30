KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has seen a 3.91% increase in the past week, with a -1.91% drop in the past month, and a -15.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for BEKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.58% for BEKE stock, with a simple moving average of -6.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) is above average at 67.84x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is $176.09, which is $10.0 above the current market price. The public float for BEKE is 877.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEKE on May 30, 2023 was 7.31M shares.

BEKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) has increased by 1.45 when compared to last closing price of 15.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Chinese Broker to Conduct Review Into Short-Seller’s Fraud Allegations

BEKE Trading at -9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -1.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.79. In addition, KE Holdings Inc. saw 10.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.