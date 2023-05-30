JD.com Inc. (JD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) has increased by 2.03 when compared to last closing price of 32.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is 18.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JD is 0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 37 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for JD.com Inc. (JD) is $399.69, which is $28.15 above the current market price. The public float for JD is 1.26B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. On May 30, 2023, JD’s average trading volume was 11.58M shares.

JD’s Market Performance

JD’s stock has seen a -5.59% decrease for the week, with a -4.75% drop in the past month and a -26.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for JD.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.08% for JD’s stock, with a -33.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JD Trading at -11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.49. In addition, JD.com Inc. saw -41.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JD.com Inc. (JD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.