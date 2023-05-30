iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s (ITOS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ITOS stock has gone up by 17.97%, with a monthly gain of 33.90% and a quarterly surge of 1.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.59% for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.02% for ITOS’s stock, with a -1.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) Right Now?

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 63.11x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ITOS is 35.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.02% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of ITOS was 243.74K shares.

ITOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) has jumped by 29.95 compared to previous close of 13.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ITOS Trading at 29.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares surge +31.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITOS rose by +17.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.65. In addition, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. saw -7.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITOS starting from Hallal David, who sale 1,171 shares at the price of $19.51 back on Jun 09. After this action, Hallal David now owns 0 shares of iTeos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $22,846 using the latest closing price.

Hallal David, the Director of iTeos Therapeutics Inc., sale 28,444 shares at $20.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Hallal David is holding 0 shares at $574,367 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.20 for the present operating margin

+99.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. stands at +36.11. The total capital return value is set at 20.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.79. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.70. Total debt to assets is 0.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.