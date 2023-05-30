IronNet Inc. (IRNT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) has jumped by 33.49 compared to previous close of 0.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 31.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/16/21 that IronNet Stock Is ‘in the Penalty Box’ as Revenue Falls Short

Is It Worth Investing in IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for IronNet Inc. (IRNT) by analysts is $0.15, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for IRNT is 79.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.57% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of IRNT was 677.41K shares.

IRNT’s Market Performance

IRNT stock saw a decrease of 31.15% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.33% for IronNet Inc. (IRNT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for IRNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -60.46% for the last 200 days.

IRNT Trading at -11.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.82%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRNT rose by +31.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2709. In addition, IronNet Inc. saw 14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRNT starting from Closser Donald, who sale 9,741 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Nov 03. After this action, Closser Donald now owns 920,431 shares of IronNet Inc., valued at $6,624 using the latest closing price.

Closser Donald, the Chief Product Officer of IronNet Inc., sale 9,220 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Closser Donald is holding 930,172 shares at $5,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-395.18 for the present operating margin

+48.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for IronNet Inc. stands at -407.27. Equity return is now at value 992.20, with -228.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, IronNet Inc. (IRNT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.