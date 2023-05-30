Innovid Corp. (CTV) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Innovid Corp. (CTV) has gone up by 37.50% for the week, with a 36.70% rise in the past month and a -26.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.38% for CTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.29% for CTV’s stock, with a -39.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Innovid Corp. (CTV) is $2.28, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for CTV is 111.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On May 30, 2023, CTV’s average trading volume was 505.53K shares.

CTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) has increased by 10.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 37.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/22 that Innovid, an Adtech Company, Buys TVSquared for $160 Million

CTV Trading at 20.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.27%, as shares surge +40.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTV rose by +37.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9805. In addition, Innovid Corp. saw -22.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTV starting from Helmreich David, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.24 back on May 25. After this action, Helmreich David now owns 698,857 shares of Innovid Corp., valued at $123,810 using the latest closing price.

Shany Gilad, the Director of Innovid Corp., purchase 28,328 shares at $1.19 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Shany Gilad is holding 191,624 shares at $33,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.97 for the present operating margin

+71.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innovid Corp. stands at -14.48. The total capital return value is set at -14.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -7.60 for asset returns.

Based on Innovid Corp. (CTV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.37. Total debt to assets is 9.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Innovid Corp. (CTV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.