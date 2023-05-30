Immutep Limited (IMMP): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Immutep Limited (IMMP) is $8.83, which is $7.02 above the current market price. The public float for IMMP is 87.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMMP on May 30, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

The stock of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) has decreased by -7.39 when compared to last closing price of 2.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IMMP’s Market Performance

Immutep Limited (IMMP) has experienced a -13.06% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 29.09% rise in the past month, and a 28.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.94% for IMMP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.80% for IMMP’s stock, with a 12.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IMMP Trading at 21.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares surge +29.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMP fell by -13.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, Immutep Limited saw 21.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22528.35 for the present operating margin

-1111.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immutep Limited stands at -18906.51. The total capital return value is set at -44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.56.

Based on Immutep Limited (IMMP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,166.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Immutep Limited (IMMP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.