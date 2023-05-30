Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) by analysts is $2.03, The public float for HUT is 183.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.42% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of HUT was 9.84M shares.

HUT) stock’s latest price update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT)’s stock price has increased by 7.07 compared to its previous closing price of 1.84. However, the company has seen a 3.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUT’s Market Performance

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has seen a 3.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.24% gain in the past month and a 17.96% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.63% for HUT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.74% for HUT stock, with a simple moving average of 11.97% for the last 200 days.

HUT Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUT rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8375. In addition, Hut 8 Mining Corp. saw 131.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-50.06 for the present operating margin

-26.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stands at -161.14. The total capital return value is set at -15.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.92. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -36.40 for asset returns.

Based on Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT), the company’s capital structure generated 13.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.89. Total debt to assets is 11.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.