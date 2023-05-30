Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.96 compared to its previous closing price of 10.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/22 that Bitcoin, Netflix, Peloton, Coinbase: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Right Now?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HBAN is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HBAN is $12.79, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and currently, shorts hold a 3.55% of that float. The average trading volume for HBAN on May 30, 2023 was 21.85M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

HBAN stock saw a decrease of 3.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.75% for HBAN’s stock, with a -21.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HBAN Trading at -1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated saw -25.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Heller Paul G, who sale 160,000 shares at the price of $9.19 back on May 12. After this action, Heller Paul G now owns 460,117 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, valued at $1,470,256 using the latest closing price.

Wasserman Zachary Jacob, the CFO and Senior Exec. V.P. of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, sale 98,608 shares at $10.25 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Wasserman Zachary Jacob is holding 188,767 shares at $1,010,574 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.