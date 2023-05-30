Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) by analysts is $44.00, which is $33.2 above the current market price. The public float for HEPA is 3.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.85% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of HEPA was 332.17K shares.

HEPA) stock’s latest price update

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.22 compared to its previous closing price of 11.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HEPA’s Market Performance

HEPA’s stock has risen by 21.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.08% and a quarterly drop of -32.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.72% for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.52% for HEPA’s stock, with a -10.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HEPA Trading at -18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.86%, as shares sank -22.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPA rose by +21.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.40. In addition, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 79.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPA

Equity return is now at value -99.90, with -78.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.