HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) is $6.00, which is $4.37 above the current market price. The public float for HTCR is 4.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HTCR on May 30, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

HTCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) has decreased by -13.30 when compared to last closing price of 1.88.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 40.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HTCR’s Market Performance

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) has seen a 40.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 80.31% gain in the past month and a 58.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.01% for HTCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.98% for HTCR’s stock, with a 31.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HTCR Trading at 50.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.55%, as shares surge +65.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTCR rose by +40.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2399. In addition, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. saw 79.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HTCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -75.93 for the present operating margin
  • +37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. stands at -75.72. Equity return is now at value -73.90, with -37.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

