Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HSCS is $3.75, which is $2.44 above the current price. The public float for HSCS is 5.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSCS on May 30, 2023 was 93.86K shares.

HSCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) has dropped by -15.87 compared to previous close of 1.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HSCS’s Market Performance

HSCS’s stock has risen by 21.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.78% and a quarterly drop of -20.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.98% for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.00% for HSCS’s stock, with a -24.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HSCS Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.20%, as shares surge +19.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSCS rose by +21.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9303. In addition, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. saw 26.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32765.60 for the present operating margin

-139.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. stands at -33592.57.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.