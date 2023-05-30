Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI)’s stock price has soared by 24.81 in relation to previous closing price of 2.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) is $1.50, which is -$1.76 below the current market price. The public float for HCTI is 1.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCTI on May 30, 2023 was 44.76K shares.

HCTI’s Market Performance

HCTI stock saw an increase of 12.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.67% and a quarterly increase of 18.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.12% for Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.53% for HCTI’s stock, with a 1.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HCTI Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.20%, as shares surge +30.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI rose by +12.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.79. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc. saw 81.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.70 for the present operating margin

+17.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc. stands at -20.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.