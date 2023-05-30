Guardant Health Inc. (GH) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GH is 0.79. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is $54.00, which is $25.49 above the current market price. The public float for GH is 85.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.33% of that float. On May 30, 2023, GH’s average trading volume was 1.99M shares.

The stock of Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) has increased by 1.53 when compared to last closing price of 28.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.44% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GH’s Market Performance

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has experienced a -7.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.37% rise in the past month, and a -7.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.93% for GH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.37% for GH stock, with a simple moving average of -24.40% for the last 200 days.

GH Trading at 13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.75%, as shares surge +27.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH fell by -6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.86. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw 4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Eltoukhy Helmy, who purchase 8,600 shares at the price of $26.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, Eltoukhy Helmy now owns 2,049,238 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $224,928 using the latest closing price.

Eltoukhy Helmy, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Guardant Health Inc., purchase 84,452 shares at $26.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Eltoukhy Helmy is holding 2,040,638 shares at $2,223,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -145.61. The total capital return value is set at -31.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.35. Equity return is now at value -530.40, with -39.80 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc. (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,275.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.79. Total debt to assets is 85.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,238.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.