Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is $1.50, which is $1.52 above the current market price. The public float for GROV is 82.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GROV on May 30, 2023 was 592.23K shares.

GROV) stock’s latest price update

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.69 in comparison to its previous close of 0.54, however, the company has experienced a 6.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GROV’s Market Performance

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has seen a 6.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.06% gain in the past month and a 10.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.92% for GROV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.69% for GROV’s stock, with a -67.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GROV Trading at 6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.39%, as shares sank -1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROV rose by +6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4786. In addition, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. saw 20.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GROV starting from Landesberg Stuart, who purchase 3,600 shares at the price of $0.51 back on May 26. After this action, Landesberg Stuart now owns 3,543,595 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., valued at $1,825 using the latest closing price.

Landesberg Stuart, the President & CEO of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., purchase 3,600 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Landesberg Stuart is holding 3,539,995 shares at $1,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GROV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.85 for the present operating margin

+48.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stands at -27.28. The total capital return value is set at -58.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.83. Equity return is now at value -301.70, with -27.60 for asset returns.

Based on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV), the company’s capital structure generated 305.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.35. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.