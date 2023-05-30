GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA)’s stock price has gone rise by 42.68 in comparison to its previous close of 0.20, however, the company has experienced a 54.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is $2.30, which is $2.02 above the current market price. The public float for GRNA is 86.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% of that float. On May 30, 2023, GRNA’s average trading volume was 407.94K shares.

GRNA’s Market Performance

GRNA stock saw a decrease of 54.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -40.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.59% for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.76% for GRNA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -78.04% for the last 200 days.

GRNA Trading at -16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.66%, as shares sank -10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNA rose by +52.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2161. In addition, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings saw -75.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRNA starting from Builders Vision, LLC, who purchase 6,505,102 shares at the price of $3.92 back on Aug 11. After this action, Builders Vision, LLC now owns 22,348,123 shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, valued at $25,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Walker Matthew Allen, the Director of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, purchase 6,377,551 shares at $3.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Walker Matthew Allen is holding 22,220,572 shares at $25,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2558.83 for the present operating margin

-113.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings stands at -2616.78. Equity return is now at value -374.30, with -122.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.