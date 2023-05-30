Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.33 in relation to its previous close of 3.00. However, the company has experienced a 10.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/22 that Grab Stock Soars as It Sees Strong Sales on Expected Online Demand Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Right Now?

The average price predicted by analysts for GRAB is $4.16, which is $1.18 above the current price. The public float for GRAB is 2.58B and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRAB on May 30, 2023 was 15.21M shares.

GRAB’s Market Performance

GRAB stock saw an increase of 10.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.96% and a quarterly increase of -4.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.08% for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for GRAB’s stock, with a -1.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRAB Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB rose by +10.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.