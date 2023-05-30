Home  »  Trending   »  Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Shares Up Despite Rec...

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.33 in relation to its previous close of 3.00. However, the company has experienced a 10.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/19/22 that Grab Stock Soars as It Sees Strong Sales on Expected Online Demand Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Right Now?

The average price predicted by analysts for GRAB is $4.16, which is $1.18 above the current price. The public float for GRAB is 2.58B and currently, short sellers hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRAB on May 30, 2023 was 15.21M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

GRAB’s Market Performance

GRAB stock saw an increase of 10.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.96% and a quarterly increase of -4.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.08% for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for GRAB’s stock, with a -1.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRAB Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB rose by +10.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​