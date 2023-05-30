Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.17relation to previous closing price of 14.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is above average at 18.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is $14.69, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for GFI is 858.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GFI on May 30, 2023 was 6.06M shares.

GFI’s Market Performance

GFI stock saw a decrease of -3.52% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.75% and a quarterly a decrease of 61.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Gold Fields Limited (GFI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.94% for GFI’s stock, with a 33.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFI Trading at -0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -5.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFI fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.72. In addition, Gold Fields Limited saw 41.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.82 for the present operating margin

+37.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gold Fields Limited stands at +16.59. The total capital return value is set at 24.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.80. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gold Fields Limited (GFI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.94. Total debt to assets is 20.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.