Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, DNA stock has gone up by 18.75%, with a monthly gain of 28.81% and a quarterly surge of 4.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.37% for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.93% for DNA’s stock, with a -24.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is $4.46, which is $2.94 above the current market price. The public float for DNA is 1.41B, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNA on May 30, 2023 was 19.90M shares.

DNA) stock’s latest price update

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 1.53. However, the company has seen a 18.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/06/21 that Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Sinks on Short Seller Report

DNA Trading at 17.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.12%, as shares surge +24.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNA rose by +18.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3375. In addition, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. saw -10.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNA starting from Kelly Jason R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.52 back on May 25. After this action, Kelly Jason R now owns 10,094,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., valued at $152,300 using the latest closing price.

Shetty Reshma P., the of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc., sale 37,650 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Shetty Reshma P. is holding 13,504,044 shares at $57,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-452.56 for the present operating margin

+44.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at -440.63. The total capital return value is set at -114.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.49. Equity return is now at value -108.90, with -78.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), the company’s capital structure generated 25.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.31. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.