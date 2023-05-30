GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) has increased by 11.40 when compared to last closing price of 5.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 22.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that GigaCloud Stock Tumbles, Joining Meme Old-Timers AMC and GameStop

Is It Worth Investing in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Right Now?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GCT is $26.00, which is $19.55 above the current price. The public float for GCT is 16.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GCT on May 30, 2023 was 681.72K shares.

GCT’s Market Performance

GCT stock saw an increase of 22.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.74% and a quarterly increase of 25.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.00% for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.39% for GCT’s stock, with a -17.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GCT Trading at 17.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.75%, as shares surge +16.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT rose by +22.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.49. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc. saw 13.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCT

Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.