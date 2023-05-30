GameStop Corp. (GME): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GameStop Corp. (GME) is $13.25, which is -$10.41 below the current market price. The public float for GME is 256.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GME on May 30, 2023 was 4.44M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GME) stock’s latest price update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME)’s stock price has soared by 1.77 in relation to previous closing price of 23.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/29/23 that Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

GME’s Market Performance

GameStop Corp. (GME) has experienced a -2.27% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.66% rise in the past month, and a 23.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.36% for GME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.64% for GME’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.57% for the last 200 days.

GME Trading at 10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +28.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GME fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.65. In addition, GameStop Corp. saw 28.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GME starting from Cheng Lawrence, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $22.80 back on Mar 29. After this action, Cheng Lawrence now owns 37,088 shares of GameStop Corp., valued at $113,989 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.21 for the present operating margin

+22.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for GameStop Corp. stands at -5.28. Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GameStop Corp. (GME) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.