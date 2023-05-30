Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) is 43.91x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is $78.28, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for YMM is 944.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. On May 30, 2023, YMM’s average trading volume was 5.91M shares.

YMM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) has jumped by 4.85 compared to previous close of 5.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

YMM’s Market Performance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has seen a -0.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.32% decline in the past month and a -16.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for YMM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.39% for YMM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.38% for the last 200 days.

YMM Trading at -12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. saw -27.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.11 for the present operating margin

+47.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stands at +6.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.21. Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.