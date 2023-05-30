Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for FBIO is at 2.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FBIO is $7.58, which is $7.37 above the current market price. The public float for FBIO is 79.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for FBIO on May 30, 2023 was 694.19K shares.

FBIO) stock’s latest price update

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.84 compared to its previous closing price of 0.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FBIO’s Market Performance

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has experienced a 6.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.83% drop in the past month, and a -26.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.29% for FBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.47% for FBIO’s stock, with a -31.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FBIO Trading at -23.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares sank -28.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO rose by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6543. In addition, Fortress Biotech Inc. saw -16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBIO starting from ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, who purchase 2,395,209 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Feb 10. After this action, ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD now owns 15,349,091 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc., valued at $2,000,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISS MICHAEL S, the of Fortress Biotech Inc., purchase 1,197,604 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that WEISS MICHAEL S is holding 14,752,034 shares at $999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-268.76 for the present operating margin

+55.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortress Biotech Inc. stands at -114.30. Equity return is now at value -169.10, with -29.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.