Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is above average at 15.09x. The 36-month beta value for FLEX is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FLEX is $29.29, which is $3.26 above than the current price. The public float for FLEX is 441.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. The average trading volume of FLEX on May 30, 2023 was 4.46M shares.

FLEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) has increased by 1.73 when compared to last closing price of 25.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FLEX’s Market Performance

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has experienced a 6.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.39% rise in the past month, and a 12.21% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for FLEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.08% for FLEX stock, with a simple moving average of 24.03% for the last 200 days.

FLEX Trading at 18.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +25.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLEX rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.78. In addition, Flex Ltd. saw 20.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLEX starting from McSweeney Erin, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.60 back on Mar 16. After this action, McSweeney Erin now owns 29,309 shares of Flex Ltd., valued at $206,000 using the latest closing price.

WENDLER DANIEL, the Chief Accounting Officer of Flex Ltd., sale 1,512 shares at $21.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WENDLER DANIEL is holding 18,266 shares at $33,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.25 for the present operating margin

+7.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flex Ltd. stands at +2.61. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.