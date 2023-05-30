First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock Sees a-0.18 Decrease

In the past week, FHN stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -38.15% and a quarterly plunge of -56.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.82% for First Horizon Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.57% for FHN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -49.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is 6.73x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FHN is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is $15.63, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for FHN is 529.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.51% of that float. On May 30, 2023, FHN’s average trading volume was 13.74M shares.

FHN) stock’s latest price update

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 10.90. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/08/23 that Concern Over TD Anti-Money-Laundering Practices Helped Scuttle First Horizon Deal

FHN Trading at -28.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -38.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FHN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.44. In addition, First Horizon Corporation saw -55.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FHN starting from PALMER VICKI R, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.02 back on May 19. After this action, PALMER VICKI R now owns 95,650 shares of First Horizon Corporation, valued at $22,041 using the latest closing price.

FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H, the Director of First Horizon Corporation, purchase 2,950 shares at $9.56 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that FENSTERMAKER WILLIAM H is holding 246,312 shares at $28,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FHN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Horizon Corporation stands at +26.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on First Horizon Corporation (FHN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.16. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.