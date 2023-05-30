Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FFIE is $10.00, The public float for FFIE is 897.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.97% of that float. The average trading volume of FFIE on May 30, 2023 was 63.34M shares.

FFIE) stock’s latest price update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE)’s stock price has plunge by 6.38relation to previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.26% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/26/22 that Faraday Future Secures Financing, Strikes Deal With Shareholder

FFIE’s Market Performance

FFIE’s stock has fallen by -1.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.65% and a quarterly drop of -57.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.11% for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.93% for FFIE stock, with a simple moving average of -64.55% for the last 200 days.

FFIE Trading at -20.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares surge +29.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2204. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. saw -24.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

The total capital return value is set at -88.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.93. Equity return is now at value -152.70, with -70.90 for asset returns.

Based on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), the company’s capital structure generated 37.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.13. Total debt to assets is 13.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.19.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.