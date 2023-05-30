Fabrinet (FN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Fabrinet (FN) has gone up by 24.64% for the week, with a 26.18% rise in the past month and a -2.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.34% for FN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.91% for FN’s stock, with a 4.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) Right Now?

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.07x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13.

The public float for FN is 35.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.13% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of FN was 330.29K shares.

FN) stock’s latest price update

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.11 compared to its previous closing price of 105.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 24.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FN Trading at 17.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares surge +25.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FN rose by +24.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.68. In addition, Fabrinet saw -7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FN starting from Bahrami Homa, who sale 8,600 shares at the price of $100.00 back on May 25. After this action, Bahrami Homa now owns 24,139 shares of Fabrinet, valued at $859,968 using the latest closing price.

Bahrami Homa, the Director of Fabrinet, sale 1,400 shares at $98.05 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Bahrami Homa is holding 32,739 shares at $137,267 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FN

Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fabrinet (FN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.