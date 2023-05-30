Examining the Volatility of Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) Stock

The stock of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has gone up by 0.61% for the week, with a 0.67% rise in the past month and a 8.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.25% for XM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.66% for XM’s stock, with a 32.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for XM is $18.22, which is $0.02 above the current price. The public float for XM is 153.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XM on May 30, 2023 was 4.95M shares.

XM) stock’s latest price update

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM)’s stock price has dropped by -0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 18.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/13/23 that Qualtrics Agrees to Buyout by Silver Lake at $18.15 a Share

XM Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.43%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XM rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.95. In addition, Qualtrics International Inc. saw 73.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XM starting from Stucki Brian, who sale 22,000 shares at the price of $17.88 back on May 04. After this action, Stucki Brian now owns 611,186 shares of Qualtrics International Inc., valued at $393,312 using the latest closing price.

Smith Ryan S, the Founder and Executive Chair of Qualtrics International Inc., sale 412,099 shares at $17.90 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Smith Ryan S is holding 11,653,339 shares at $7,374,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.00 for the present operating margin

+67.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualtrics International Inc. stands at -72.77. The total capital return value is set at -44.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -46.00. Equity return is now at value -53.80, with -31.30 for asset returns.

Based on Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.75. Total debt to assets is 8.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.