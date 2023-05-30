Examining the Volatility of Canoo Inc.’s (GOEV) Stock

The stock of Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has seen a -11.65% decrease in the past week, with a -21.87% drop in the past month, and a -15.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.15% for GOEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.13% for GOEV’s stock, with a -57.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is $3.66, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for GOEV is 277.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOEV on May 30, 2023 was 18.29M shares.

GOEV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) has surged by 3.53 when compared to previous closing price of 0.57, but the company has seen a -11.65% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/14/22 that Canoo Stock Is Jumping Again on Hope for Government Deal

GOEV Trading at -9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -21.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOEV fell by -11.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6656. In addition, Canoo Inc. saw -51.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOEV starting from MURTHY RAMESH, who sale 496 shares at the price of $0.63 back on May 16. After this action, MURTHY RAMESH now owns 287,462 shares of Canoo Inc., valued at $312 using the latest closing price.

MURTHY RAMESH, the SVP and CAO of Canoo Inc., sale 945 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that MURTHY RAMESH is holding 288,020 shares at $640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOEV

Equity return is now at value -200.30, with -99.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canoo Inc. (GOEV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.