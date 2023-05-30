Examining the Volatility of Accenture plc’s (ACN) Stock

The stock of Accenture plc (ACN) has gone up by 6.18% for the week, with a 10.21% rise in the past month and a 16.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.90% for ACN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.52% for ACN’s stock, with a 11.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Right Now?

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACN is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACN is $311.81, which is $2.69 above the current price. The public float for ACN is 620.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACN on May 30, 2023 was 2.60M shares.

ACN) stock’s latest price update

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN)’s stock price has soared by 1.75 in relation to previous closing price of 303.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACN Trading at 11.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +10.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACN rose by +6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $281.01. In addition, Accenture plc saw 15.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACN starting from Shook Ellyn, who sale 5,250 shares at the price of $275.90 back on Apr 24. After this action, Shook Ellyn now owns 26,908 shares of Accenture plc, valued at $1,448,451 using the latest closing price.

Unruch Joel, the General Counsel/Corp Secretary of Accenture plc, sale 556 shares at $276.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Unruch Joel is holding 42,739 shares at $153,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.36 for the present operating margin

+32.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accenture plc stands at +11.17. The total capital return value is set at 38.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.27. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Accenture plc (ACN), the company’s capital structure generated 15.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.08. Total debt to assets is 7.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Accenture plc (ACN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.