Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM) Stock

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has seen a 11.48% increase in the past week, with a 23.35% gain in the past month, and a 18.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for TSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.25% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of 25.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is above average at 16.16x. The 36-month beta value for TSM is also noteworthy at 1.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TSM is $109.17, which is -$0.5 below than the current price. The public float for TSM is 4.86B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume of TSM on May 30, 2023 was 10.65M shares.

TSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has surged by 2.24 when compared to previous closing price of 100.95, but the company has seen a 11.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/06/23 that Buffett’s TSMC Sale Due to Geopolitical Concerns

TSM Trading at 16.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.82% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +22.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.23. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 38.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Equity return is now at value 36.30, with 21.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.