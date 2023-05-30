Evaluating the Impact of 6.95 Increase on IonQ Inc.’s (IONQ) Stock

The stock of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has seen a 12.61% increase in the past week, with a 80.18% gain in the past month, and a 115.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.59% for IONQ.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.71% for IONQ’s stock, with a 85.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for IonQ Inc. (IONQ) by analysts is $9.00, which is -$1.6 below the current market price. The public float for IONQ is 175.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.07% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of IONQ was 6.10M shares.

IONQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) has increased by 6.95 when compared to last closing price of 9.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IONQ Trading at 54.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.63%, as shares surge +81.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +108.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ rose by +12.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.70. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw 189.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from Chapman Peter Hume, who sale 7,304 shares at the price of $4.43 back on Dec 12. After this action, Chapman Peter Hume now owns 458,762 shares of IonQ Inc., valued at $32,357 using the latest closing price.

Babinski Laurie A., the General Counsel and Secretary of IonQ Inc., sale 5,199 shares at $4.43 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Babinski Laurie A. is holding 238,803 shares at $23,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc. (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To sum up, IonQ Inc. (IONQ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.