Evaluating the Impact of 3.44 Increase on V.F. Corporation’s (VFC) Stock

The stock of V.F. Corporation (VFC) has seen a -5.35% decrease in the past week, with a -22.00% drop in the past month, and a -25.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.51% for VFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.76% for VFC’s stock, with a -38.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Right Now?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 59.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for V.F. Corporation (VFC) by analysts is $24.71, which is $6.86 above the current market price. The public float for VFC is 387.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.63% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of VFC was 8.13M shares.

VFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has increased by 3.44 when compared to last closing price of 17.45.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

VFC Trading at -16.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -23.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.66. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -34.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Roberts Carol L, who purchase 7,109 shares at the price of $21.07 back on Mar 15. After this action, Roberts Carol L now owns 7,109 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $149,786 using the latest closing price.

CHUGG JULIANA L, the Director of V.F. Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $26.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that CHUGG JULIANA L is holding 15,000 shares at $400,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.15 for the present operating margin

+52.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for V.F. Corporation stands at +1.02. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.