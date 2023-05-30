Evaluating the Impact of -21.03 Increase on QualTek Services Inc.’s (QTEK) Stock

In the past week, QTEK stock has gone down by -57.33%, with a monthly decline of -63.52% and a quarterly plunge of -81.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.94% for QualTek Services Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -61.18% for QTEK’s stock, with a -91.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QTEK is $3.75, The public float for QTEK is 14.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume for QTEK on May 30, 2023 was 385.99K shares.

QTEK) stock’s latest price update

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK)’s stock price has plunge by -21.03relation to previous closing price of 0.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -57.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QTEK Trading at -72.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.97%, as shares sank -70.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QTEK fell by -57.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1881. In addition, QualTek Services Inc. saw -82.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QTEK starting from SPITTLER ADAM PAUL, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $1.91 back on Aug 19. After this action, SPITTLER ADAM PAUL now owns 12,750 shares of QualTek Services Inc., valued at $10,505 using the latest closing price.

SPITTLER ADAM PAUL, the Chief Financial Officer of QualTek Services Inc., purchase 7,250 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that SPITTLER ADAM PAUL is holding 7,250 shares at $10,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.27 for the present operating margin

+4.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for QualTek Services Inc. stands at -4.83. Equity return is now at value 112.60, with -5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.