Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is $7.11, which is $0.69 above the current market price. The public float for ETRN is 431.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETRN on May 30, 2023 was 6.18M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ETRN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) has increased by 3.22 when compared to last closing price of 5.90.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ETRN’s Market Performance

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has seen a 5.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.56% gain in the past month and a -0.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for ETRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.28% for ETRN’s stock, with a -14.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETRN Trading at 16.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +18.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETRN rose by +5.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.47. In addition, Equitrans Midstream Corporation saw -9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETRN starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,440 shares at the price of $5.09 back on Mar 24. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 0 shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, valued at $12,420 using the latest closing price.

Oliver Kirk R, the Sr VP & CFO of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, purchase 9,000 shares at $5.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Oliver Kirk R is holding 39,118 shares at $49,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.32 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stands at -19.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.05. Equity return is now at value -29.90, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), the company’s capital structure generated 438.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.43. Total debt to assets is 67.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 752.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.